The swift response of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented a fire that gutted a chalet at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho from spreading to other parts.

The chalet with an antique design is made of wood and thatch roofing.

Accra-based Citi News reported the incident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Thursday, with the cause yet to be established.

Two fire tenders were dispatched to the hotel with the inferno doused around 8:00 pm but the chalet had been destroyed.

The firefighters reportedly struggled to get water from its hydrants following the interruption of water supply in parts of the region.

Investigation has commenced into the incident, although no casualties were reported.

Management of the facility owned by First Sky Group of Companies has however assured patrons of their safety.

