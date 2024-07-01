As the African mining industry continues to grow, the role government must fulfil in ensuring sustainable investment and development is becoming increasingly important. In acknowledgement of this, Mining Indaba (www.MiningIndaba.com) is investing significantly in ensuring the presence of a larger mining government contingency in 2025.

Enhanced government proposition

In support of this objective, ensuring the voice of government mining and supporting ministries will be heard across the event – not only in the government-dedicated Intergovernmental Summit, but across all key programmes including Disruptive Discussions, Sustainability Series and Technology and Innovation.

“Our government activity will also take place in a new home for 2025 – the CTICC 2 building – which will provide a larger space for ministers to engage collaboratively, greater attendance opportunities at the Ministerial Symposium and more effective engagement and time in our Intergovernmental Summit, new country investment forums, and traditional country showcases. As the government hub – we will offer ministers a single point of contact from which they can navigate the full Mining Indaba event comfortably and frequently,” says Zeinab El-Sayed, Head of Government Partnerships.

Future-proofing government focus

The 2025 theme, “Future-proofing African Mining, Today!” is anchored on six key content pillars, emphasising equality for all, to guide Mining Indaba’s future objectives. Future-proofing from a government perspective involves implementing policies and regulations that ensure sustainable development, environmental protection, and social responsibility in the mining industry. It also involves fostering innovation and technology adoption to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in the sector.

“Cross-border cooperation is essential for governments to address the challenges facing their countries in an increasingly interconnected world. In order to future-proof their economies, governments ought to collaborate with each other and engage with the private sector to implement effective and sustainable policies. The success of these partnerships will be crucial in ensuring that the continent remains competitive and resilient in the face of evolving global challenges,” continues El-Sayed.

“A future-proof mining ministry is one that looks at how to encourage investment with the ultimate objective of creating sustainable and economic wealth for every African country. This requires collaboration – between governments, as well as industry, to ensure an aligned approach that responds to challenges around regulatory environments, infrastructure needs and community support. Mining Indaba will remain the platform to provide solutions and facilitate conversations that lead to positive outcomes in this regard,” highlights Laura Cornish, Head of Content&Strategic Partnerships.

What can attendees expect in 2025?

NEW FOR 2025

Country Investment Forums

Closed door discussion that will bring together ministries, community representatives, mining companies, investors, and chambers of mines to discuss ideas and address concerns, aiming to enhance each country’s investment profile with actionable outcomes.

Investment guides

These guides will provide detailed information on investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and potential risks for interested parties. Additionally, attendees can look forward to interactive workshops and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders.

IMPROVED FOR 2025

Ministerial Symposium

Attendees can expect engaging discussions on innovative solutions for sustainable development, networking opportunities with industry leaders, and the chance to contribute to shaping the future of African value chains. The symposium will provide a platform for sharing best practices, fostering partnerships, and driving actionable outcomes to advance socio-economic growth in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Investing in African Mining Indaba.

For media queries:

Mining Indaba

Chanel Burke

Chanel.Burke@hyve.group

About the Investing in African Mining Indaba:

Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa. With a proven track record of bringing together Ministers, senior Government representatives, Mining Companies, Mid and Junior Miners, Investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers, Mining Indaba is the place to meet everybody who’s anybody in the African and global mining industry.

It is the must-attend event that drives the mining industry forward and provides attendees with unmatched access to the entire value chain and the most influential players in African mining for four days of high-quality content, deal-making and networking opportunities.