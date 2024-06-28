The accident occurred at about 1:39 pm in a collision involving an Ashok Leyland truck with registration number GW 3603-24 and a DAF SF trailer AS 8718-X.
Using extrication tools, the crew rescued the injured driver, who was then transported to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.
The driver and mate of the DAF trailer however escaped unhurt.
The head of the Ashok Leyland truck was badly mangled while the rear of the DAF SF Trailer was partially damaged.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
ALSO READ: