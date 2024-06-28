The first mini-fair of the Ecobank-JoyNews Habitat Fair will start today, Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Achimota Mall in the Greater Accra region.

The exhibition will allow prospective homeowners to enquire and purchase all household needs in one place.

This year’s event, the 15th edition since its inception is on the theme; “Home-ownership: Get a House, Make it a Home.”

The mini-fair would provide opportunities for many potential property owners to become abreast of the process of acquiring their houses.

Many stakeholders in the industry will also share and educate prospective homeowners on what to do to secure their houses with ease.

From land acquisition to sale, starting to build, using the right materials, completing the building to paintings and fitting, the Habitat Fair will be a one-stop shop for all your housing needs.