The technical handlers of the Black Princesses have invited 35 players to begin preparation for their upcoming 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team secured their seventh consecutive World Cup qualification earlier this year.

Yussif Basigi’s squad is now gearing up for this year’s tournament, which will take place in Colombia.

All 35 players and the technical team have already arrived in Cape Coast, with the first training session scheduled for Friday, June 28.

The players reported to camp on Thursday, June 27, ahead of the training.

The Black Princesses are placed in Group E, where they will compete against former champions Japan, New Zealand, and newcomers Austria.

Ghana will kick off their campaign against Austria in their opening Group E match, followed by games against New Zealand and Japan.

Full squad below: