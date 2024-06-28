The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by the Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, regarding the choice of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Addressing the issue, Mr Afenyo-Markin emphasised the importance of respecting party rules and maintaining decorum in intra-party discourse.

“We should all respect party rules. You cannot go out of your way to describe your colleague in an unacceptable manner. We are in this together. There is no perfect person in this world. Let us be measured in the language we use,” he said.

Mr Afrenyo-Markin’s caution comes after controversial statements by Mr Appiah Kubi, which have stirred internal party tensions.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, the Energy Minister, Dr Opoku Prempeh is not acceptable to the entirety of the NPP base, particularly MPs.

He added that the Energy Minister cannot campaign effectively in many constituencies.

“I would want somebody who would be open with the people on the ground, who would be able to deliver the votes, who would submit to the presidency, and who would be important in bringing Parliament closer to the executive,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Afenyo-Markin underscored the need for unity and mutual respect within the party ranks, highlighting that disparaging remarks about fellow party members are counterproductive.

He further reiterated his confidence in the party’s leadership and decision-making processes, particularly in the context of selecting a running mate.

“The flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, has the confidence of the party and I believe he will use the structures of the party in making his decisions,” he affirmed.

