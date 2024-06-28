Parliament’s Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on his fellow New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and supporters to avoid internal conflicts as the party prepares to announce its running mate for the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of unity as the party deliberates on a suitable running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The party will benefit more from maintaining unity than engaging in infighting over the choice yet to be made,” he stated.

Afenyo-Markin urged NPP MPs to be cautious with their public comments and the manner in which they discuss the running mate selection.

“Yes, we’ve all heard matters regarding the running mate to complement our ticket, but no decision has been made yet, and the party structures are in place. I encourage colleagues to remember that we are in this together. There is no perfect person in this world.”

“None of us can tick every box, so let’s be careful how we describe each other, how we say things about our colleagues, how we approach things, and the language we use. It may not be helpful. So that is all my advice. Be measured in the language we use,” the Effutu MP continued.

He reassured his colleagues that Dr. Bawumia, in consultation with party elders, would make a decision that benefits the party and all its members.

On June 26, reports surfaced that Dr. Bawumia had consulted President Akufo-Addo regarding his choice of a running mate for the December 7 presidential election.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Affairs correspondent Elton Brobbey, the consultation took place at the Jubilee House on Tuesday night.

During the meeting, Dr. Bawumia presented Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, to President Akufo-Addo, who offered advice and ultimately accepted Bawumia’s choice. However, this decision has sparked some dissent within the party.

Andy Appiah-Kubi, a member of the NPP’s National Council and MP for Asante Akim North, voiced his disapproval of the running mate candidate.

He argued that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is not widely accepted within the party, particularly among MPs, and that he would struggle to campaign effectively in many constituencies.

“I would want somebody who would be open with the people on the ground, who would be able to deliver the votes, who would submit to the presidency, and who would be important in bringing Parliament closer to the executive,” Appiah-Kubi stated.

As the NPP approaches this critical juncture, Afenyo-Markin’s call for unity underscores the need for cohesion and collective focus to ensure the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

