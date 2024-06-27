The third accused person in the ongoing ambulance case trial, Richard Jakpa, has told the court that he was in good health when the Attorney General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame allegedly instructed him to secure a fake medical excuse duty to allow him travel.

He made these comments on Thursday, June 27 during a heated cross-examination by the prosecutors led by the Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah.

Mr Jakpa stated that despite being fit, he was pressured by the AG to obtain a false medical excuse to avoid appearing in court.

According to Jakpa, the AG believed that his absence would be beneficial to the case’s strategy.

The accused person detailed the circumstances leading to the request for a fake medical excuse by the AG.

He explained that the AG’s insistence put him in a difficult position, as he felt compelled to comply despite being fully capable of attending court.

Mr Jakpa’s account has led to calls for further investigation into the AG’s actions and motivations in the case.

In response to Jakpa’s testimony, the prosecution denied any wrongdoing, asserting that there was no instruction given to secure a fake medical excuse.

The AG’s office described Jakpa’s claims as an attempt to deflect attention from the core issues of the trial and discredit the prosecution.

The prosecution emphasised their commitment to a fair and transparent legal process, rejecting any allegations of coercion or misconduct.