A heartfelt night of tribute was held on Wednesday in Enugu State to honour the late Nollywood icon, John Okafor, affectionately known as Mr. Ibu.

The tribute night, attended by notable figures including Charles Anwurum and Victor Osuagwu, was a solemn occasion where colleagues, friends, and family paid their respects.

They reminisced about Mr. Ibu’s impactful career and his unique, irreplaceable presence on screen.

In her tribute, Mr. Ibu’s wife shared a reflection on the challenges they faced during his battle with illness.

“I am feeling so sad that I am not with my husband here. I am not happy at all after all the efforts and sufferings we went through to save his life,” she said. “I don’t know what to say! Where do I start from? It’s so painful seeing my husband cry like a baby with me, saying ‘Oh first class, is this me?’ I was watching my husband crying and gnashing his teeth. I was in the hospital with him” she said.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria also paid tribute to Mr. Ibu’s irreplaceable character, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the industry and the joy he brought to millions.

Mr. Ibu’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 28th, marking three months since his passing.

His death has left a profound void in the Nollywood community and among his fans, who continue to celebrate his legacy and the laughter he brought to many.