Mr. Ibu laid to rest

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, has been laid to rest.

The final funeral rites took place on May 28 in his hometown of Amuri, located in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria.

The funeral was attended by members of the Nigeria Actors Guild (AGN), alongside family and other mourners.

Videos circulating online captured moments from the ceremony, showing friends and relatives bidding a heartfelt farewell to the late actor.

Footage also showed pallbearers solemnly carrying his casket to the cemetery for burial.

Mr Ibu passed away on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62, following a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mazitundeednut)

READ ALSO: