In an unexpected turn of events, the ongoing ambulance procurement trial suffered some disruptions due to frequent power outages, commonly known as “dumsor.”

The intermittent power cuts caused multiple interruptions during the proceedings, frustrating both the legal teams and those in attendance.

The frequent power cuts resulted in delays and pauses at some point during the proceedings.

These interruptions not only hindered the flow of the trial but also caused significant inconvenience to the judge, lawyers, witnesses, and the audience present in the courtroom.

Efforts to continue the proceedings during the outages were largely been ineffective, leading to repeated stops and starts.

During one of the breaks caused by the power outages, the trial judge expressed her concern about the impact of the disruptions on the trial.

She highlighted that the constant interruptions were not only affecting the efficiency of the proceedings but also the concentration and effectiveness of the arguments being presented.

The judge added that Thursday’s proceedings could be forced to end as the outages could damage some machines.

Thursday’s hearing largely dwelt on the cross-examination of the third accused in the case, Richard Jakpa by state prosecutors. The cross-examination was started by the Deputy Attorney General before Attorney General Godfred Yeboah took over at some point for the first time.

