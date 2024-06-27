Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has taken over the cross-examination of the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa from his deputy Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.

The state prosecutors are cross-examining the third accused person, Mr Jakpa in the ambulance procurement case for which the Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is standing trial with him.

The two men have been accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state and deliberately misapplying state funds.

The state says it lost some €2.37 million for nothing more than defective Sprinter buses.

During today’s hearing, Mr Tuah-Yeboah disclosed that the prosecution plans to finish its cross-examination next week on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Attorney General is directly cross-examining the witness after initial suggestion that he was avoiding a confrontation with him following the emergence of a leaked conversation with Jakpa in which he was accused of witness-tampering.

He becomes the third state prosecutor to interrogate Mr Jakpa aside from his deputy Alfred Tuah-Yeboah and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa.