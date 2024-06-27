Prosecution will this afternoon continue to cross-examine the 3rd accused person, Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance procurement case for which the Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is standing trial with him.

The two gentlemen have been accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state and deliberately misapplying state property.

The state says it lost some €2.37 million for nothing more than defective sprinter buses.

Today’s cross-examination will provide Prosecution with a 4th window of opportunity to inquire into the processes leading up to the purchase of the ambulances from the businessman.

