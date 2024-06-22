The third accused in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa, spent two days this week (June 18 and 20) in the witness box, answering questions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa.

After his testimony on June 20 at the Accra High Court, Jakpa faced another set of challenges outside the courtroom.

GHOne TV shared a video showing Jakpa in the court complex car park, where he was confronted by a group of sympathizers demanding money from him.

In the video, as Jakpa tried to move his Toyota Land Cruiser, he is heard pleading for understanding, stating that he was already burdened with the costly fight for his freedom.

“I am fighting for my liberty, you people too want to make money from me again, habba,” he said as one of the sympathizers pressed for monetary assistance. Don’t you understand what I am saying? I am fighting for my liberty. It is expensive, now you people too want to make money from me again?” he reiterated.

In the video, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, joined Jakpa in his car as they drove out of the premises.

Jakpa is on trial alongside former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, in connection with the purchase of ambulances.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to charges of willfully causing financial loss to the state, amounting to over 2.7 million euros.

