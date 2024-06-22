Remember the good old days — perhaps around two decades ago, when we were all in a stress-free era? Those days were marked by amazing music, creative artists, and memorable songs. Some of these songs, which we can’t forget, have become super nostalgic. And some of these songs in high school hallways.

So let’s take a time travel back and be reminded of these ten songs:

1. Avril Lavigne — Sk8er Boi

Remember the skateboarding and emo phase that many of us went through in high school? This song, “Sk8er Boi”, will remind you of that. I remember blasting this song on my Walkman while trying to perfect my ollie. And perhaps of your first high school crush as well – what an interesting time this was!

2. Evanescence — Bring Me To Life

Evanescence used to be extremely popular in the early years of the 2000s. Their songs were continuously played on the radio, and sometimes, their songs were super relatable as well. We all go through heartbreaks and setbacks in life. So, wherever you go through those tough emotions, feel free to add this song to your playlist.

3. Train — Hey Soul Sister

Remember how frequently this song was played on the radio? It was one of those songs you can listen to while driving. Moreover, the rhythm is also low-beat — one of the perfect tunes for a chill night.

4. Nelly — Just A Dream

This was another classic hit song from the 2000s to the 2010s. You would hear it anytime on the radio, and it seemed relatable as well, especially when you’re waking up from a good dream, which seems to be true.

5. Taylor Swift — You Belong With Me

Remember how everyone in high school and elementary school continuously sang this Taylor Swift song? We all remember Taylor’s country music phase when she was known for her acoustic and chill-themed songs.

6. Lady Gaga — Paparazzi

Another throwback song! This might remind many of the pop era of the 2000s. The Paparazzi was also big in the 2000s.

7. Rihanna — Please Don’t Stop The Music

This song is an oldie but goodie. Nowadays, you may hear it whenever you go to parties, clubs, or hang out with friends. So, if you want a secret dance battle with yourself, feel free to listen to the song.

8. Black Eyed Peas — I Gotta Feeling

No one can mention 2000s music without mentioning the Black Eyed Peas. I Gotta Feeling is one of their hit songs, and it is perhaps still arguably the most nostalgic song about every Friday night.

9. Ke$ha — Tik Tok

Who knew that TikTok would eventually become an app when this song first came out? This song perfectly describes the atmosphere of a Friday party.

10. The Pussycat Dolls — When I Grow Up

In the early 2000s, we were all fond of growing up – perhaps due to this song. Now, when we look back, we may actually wonder what happened to our goals. But despite all that, this throwback song may remind you of the good times that occurred during the 2000s.

With these ten songs, you can host your own thrilling 2000s throwback party. Grab some glitzy, colorful outfits from Juicy Couture, pour some drinks, and get ready for a dance-off. It’s always a blast to revisit the past and enjoy such nostalgic moments.