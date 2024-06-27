International ride-hailing service, Yango has partnered with Guinness Ghana PLC to launch a nationwide “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign, aimed at promoting road safety and preventing drunk driving.

The campaign, which kicked off with a safety forum at the Alisa Hotel on June 26, includes promotional events, in-app notifications, and training sessions to encourage responsible drinking and safe driving practices.

Over 150 participants, including Yango’s partners, drivers, passengers, and safety authorities, attended the forum.

The initiative underscores Yango and Guinness’s commitment to fostering a safer transportation environment and raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of passengers and drivers,” the Country Manager of Yango Ghana said.

“This partnership with Guinness aims to equip the community with the knowledge to make responsible choices.”

The campaign also features a series of safety measures for Yango drivers and passengers, including training on road ethics and crime prevention, and a variety of in-app safety features to enhance security.

