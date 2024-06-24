Lawyer for Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is unenthused by recent utterances made by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, in the UK.

Edudzi Tamakloe believes the statement is prejudicial in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial involving the Minority Leader.

The AG said the cross-examination of the third accused in the trial, Richard Jakpa has exposed what he sees as lies and deception of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC has questioned the conduct of the Attorney General and accused him of a witch-hunt after it publicised a leaked conversation between him and Richard Jakpa, accusing him of witness tampering in a bid to jail the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The recorded conversation and WhatsApp chats between Mr Dame and Jakpa have since been admitted into evidence by the court.

But addressing a town hall meeting with some Ghanaian residents in the United Kingdom, Godfred Dame said Mr Jakpa’s motive in the ongoing ambulance purchase case has clearly been revealed based on the cross-examination so far.

“Within a matter of two days when we started our cross-examination of the person who was spreading all those lies, you have seen how the matter is going. Their case has crumbled, and as the President will say, ‘the case has fallen into water’.

“So, indeed we must resist the deception and lies of the NDC because they will come with all sorts of presentations about every major action or step being taken by this government; so we should be on the lookout.”

But speaking on Newsnite on Monday, Edudzi Tamakloe describes the reaction as regrettable.

“It is regrettable that our Attorney General is not learning, painfully so.”

For him, Mr Dame has demonstrated a lack of reflection considering the fact that he has been advised by the trial judge to recuse himself.

“This is a major matter involving the number one law enforcement of the republic. What is required at this critical moment is sober reflection. In fact, in the wisdom of the judge, she strongly advised [that the AG recuse himself from the case],” he said on the show.

“A judge will not advise you if she hasn’t seen certain things.”

Meanwhile, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has set timelines to hear a request from Dr Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, challenging the High Court’s order for them to open their defence in the case.

