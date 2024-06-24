The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame says the cross-examination of the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa has exposed the lies and deception of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC has questioned the conduct of the Attorney General and accused him of a witch-hunt after it publicised a leaked conversation between him and Richard Jakpa, accusing him of witness tampering in a bid to jail the first accused and Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The recorded conversation and WhatsApp chats between Mr Dame and Jakpa have since been admitted into evidence by the court.

But addressing a town hall meeting with some Ghanaian residents in the United Kingdom, Godfred Dame said the motive of Mr Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance purchase case has clearly been revealed based on the cross-examination so far.

“We should resist all the lies, deceptions and deceits of the NDC because that is their stock-in-trade, and I personally can attest to that. We are in Ghana and we have been around the UK, and my brother who lives in London called me anxiously the last time because he entered a barber shop and they were talking about the Attorney General. But they didn’t know that the Attorney General’s brother was next in line for his hair to be cut.

“Within a matter of two days when we started our cross-examination of the person who was spreading all those lies, you have seen how the matter is going. Their case has crumbled, and as the President will say, ‘the case has fallen in water’. So, indeed we must resist the deception and lies of the NDC because they will come with all sorts of presentations about every major action or step being taken by this government; so we should be on the lookout.”

The Attorney-General also outlined some achievements of the government and his ministry.

“As far as I am concerned, in every facet of national life, the NPP has out-performed the NDC. Even speaking about my own ministry, when I assumed the mantle as the Attorney General in 2021, the Legal Aid Commission which is under my ministry had only four vehicles, the last of which was acquired in 2006, but in 2021 (about) 91 vehicles were acquired for the Ministry of Justice.

“Beyond that, the office had accommodation challenges and at the time I assumed office, the building was 36% complete but today the building has been completed and commissioned,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has set timelines to hear a request from Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, challenging the High Court’s order for them to open their defence in the ongoing ambulance case.

ALSO READ: