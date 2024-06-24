President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to leaving a peaceful democratic nation after his tenure.

According to him, Ghana has a history of conducting peaceful elections and has successfully done so eight times already in the 4th Republic, and this time will be no different.

He stated that, the will of the people will not be manipulated adding that “We want to maintain the reputation we have as a democratic and open society in Ghana.”

He said, “You are leaving us in a critical year in our national life. We are about to undergo the ninth successive general elections in the 4th Republic to elect a President and Parliamentarians. Certainly, my tenure as Head of State is over. I have six more months before the Constitution decrees my retirement, and a new President will be elected, as well as Parliamentarians.”

He continued, “As you know, it has been a very protracted struggle to bring democracy to Ghana; a lot of sacrifices on the part of our people and several leaders in the process before we reached the 4th Republic, which has been the most stable and longest we have had. We want to maintain the reputation we have as a democratic and open society, and we are going to make everything possible to ensure that the elections of 7th December are free, fair, and credible.”

President Akufo-Addo added, “We do not subscribe to the view that a group of people can manipulate the will of the people and impose a leader on them. I think that the choice of a leader of a country should be the unreserved, unqualified exercise of sovereign will by the population, and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that the elections held in December reflect the will of our people and not attempts by any particular group of people to impose themselves on our country. That is not the system of governance we have chosen, and that is not the system of government that I intend to support.”

He said this when the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, paid a farewell call on him at the Jubilee House.

The Apostolic Nuncio, Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński was grateful to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for the warm reception offered him during his four-year stay in the country.

ALSO READ: