Flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has pledged to transform Bawku in the Upper East Region into one of the finest towns in Africa if elected as President come December.

According to him, Bawku is properly situated and, if the political leaders leverage this, it could become one of the most developed towns in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Election Brief, he explained that during a visit to the town, he observed that many individuals were leaving, making the place appear deserted.

He promised to leverage the geographical location of the area to develop the town.

“We are two borders. Bawku is a third border in the whole region. Bawku has a border, Togo and then Burkina Faso, You can imagine the kind of development that can come to that community.

“So, I have promised them that when elected as the president of the republic of Ghana, I will transform Bawku to one of the finest cities in Africa especially where we can have an airport,” he said on June 24.

Mr Ayariga stated that nothing was working properly in the town except for the security agencies and that it was time for development.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that development was not attainable if the people continued to fight, hence Mr Ayariga said he was currently educating residents on the essence of peaceful co-existence.

As of Bawku has experienced chieftaincy conflict for many years. This has resulted in the destruction of properties.

Close to 200 people have been killed in renewed conflicts between November 2021 to August 2023.

As of February 2024, five more deaths had been recorded with four local radio stations shut down.

