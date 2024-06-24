The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten says there is a need for the Covid-19 health levy to be scrapped.

Speaking during the launch of his Great Transformation Agenda on June 24, he stated that he would also abolish the Ghana Health Service disinfection fee.

He emphasised the need to eliminate these fees, questioning their relevance in 2024.

“How can we be collecting COVID fee and disinfection fee in 2024?” he questioned.

The politician outlined his plans to phase out taxes and charges on imported spare parts within two years of his administration’s establishment under the government of National Unity.

He also proposed a comprehensive review of all taxes, administrative charges, and levies at the port, aiming to remove unnecessary taxes and reduce the overall tax burden on importers.

“With a view to eliminating all nuisance taxes and thereby reducing the tax burden on importers. The policy prescriptions will make Ghana have the lowest tax rate regime in ECOWAS within a period of three years.”

ALSO READ: