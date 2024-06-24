The President of the National House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwianso, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has cautioned traditional leaders to be circumspect in their engagement of politicians.

He said the political campaign season had started and the politicians would call on them as they toured the country.

He asked the chiefs to be tactful in their interactions with the aspirates and to be mindful of their utterances.

The President of the National House of Chiefs explained that as chiefs, they had only one vote just like all other electorates.

His admonition came in the wake of the endorsement of the former president John Dramani Mahama by the chief of Breman, Baffour Kotei Kutin Sraman II during a public lecture at the Christian Service University last Thursday.

Bremanhene endorses John Mahama for President [VIDEO]

Baffour Sraman II, who was the guest of honour at a lecture organised in honour of the former President Mahama, described him as the in-coming President and went on to say that “I believe every one of the words that I have spoken: he is coming back” referring to the former President.

The lecture was on the theme: “Sustainability of democracy in Africa: the Ghanaian experience.”

Youth

Ogyeahoho Gyebi, who was addressing members of the National Houses of Chiefs last Friday, June 21, 2024, further called on the chiefs to advise the youth not to be used by any politician to cause havoc.

He said no one was preventing them from campaigning for anyone but said they must do so in a peaceful manner.

He asked all stakeholders in the election to speak to particularly persons who would want to foment trouble during the elections.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi asked the political parties and their supporters to preserve the peace and stability of the country by their actions.

ALSO READ: