Asante Akyem Central Creative Art Symposium held

The Office of the Member of Parliament together with the support of the youth and Asante Akyem Celebrities have held a creative art industry symposium in Asante Akyem Central, one of the talented zones in the Ashanti region.

The symposium which was organized to discuss challenges and provide better solutions to those in the creative art in the area brought together a lot of creative art players at the Municipal Assembly Hall at Konongo Ahyiayem.

Speaking at the event the Member of Parliament for the area, Honorable Kwame Anyimadu Antwi who has working experience with copyrights in the late 90s stated that his doors are always open for guidance and assistance.

“Don’t hesitate I’m always available my doors are open, we want to see those with the talents here developed,” he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the constituency, Hon. Robert Yaw Kwakye also prompted them never to give up if they want to achieve something in life.

“In life whatever you want to achieve, you have to battle for it and one of the keys is to never give up your dreams,” he added.

One of the pioneers in the creative art industry from the area, Nana Yaw Asante Fumakoshie also advised them to be humble also if they want to go far with their talents.

“Aside from all the talents you must be humble, if not you can’t succeed, humbleness can open many doors,” he stated.

Asante Akyem Central holds one of the best records of producing giants, especially in the entertainment industry of Ghana.

Greats like Amakye Dede, Obour, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Ofori Amponsah, Bullet and others gems hail from the area.

