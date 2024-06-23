Black Stars players including Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, and Afena Gyan visited the Gbewaa Palace to pay their respects to the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II on Saturday June 22.

This visit preceded a friendly match against the Northern Stars as part of the All Stars Festival, held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

During the visit, Dede Ayew was honoured by the Yaa Naa for his significant contributions to the Black Stars.

The recognition was for his leadership and dedication to the national team, earning him accolades from the traditional leader and the local community.

The Black Stars players expressed their appreciation for the warm reception and the opportunity to connect with the Dagbon community.

In the friendly match, Dede Ayew showcased his skills by scoring two goals, contributing to an exciting game that engaged both players and fans.

The Northern Regional Sports Supporters Union (NORSSU) was in high spirits, providing enthusiastic support for the All Star team led by Ayew.

The friendly match was part of the broader efforts to promote football and foster unity in the various regions of Ghana.