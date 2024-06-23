The High Commission of India in Ghana has marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga in Accra.

The event held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, marks a decade since the United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, recognising yoga’s significant influence on human health and well-being, as well as its capacity to promote global harmony and peace.

Addressing the audience at the commencement of the event at the historic Osu Castle in Accra, the India Commissioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta noted that “this particular journey, I must say, has been transformational where we are being able to prioritise health and well-being as a global movement, and this year the celebration is being held with the theme ‘Yoga for self and society’”.

The Commissioner remarked that yoga embodies a philosophy of uniting the mind, body, and soul, connecting people with their natural surroundings.

Mr Gupta highlighted the Ghanaian government’s strong support, enabling the celebration of yoga across the country, from Accra to Kumasi, Tamale, Ho, and other regions throughout the entire month of June.

He expressed enthusiasm about yoga being integrated into schools, colleges, rehabilitation centers, and other locations where yoga can profoundly impact individuals.

“The idea is to spread awareness about the multi-faceted benefits of yoga, and today is the signature celebration that we are having here in this beautiful lawn of the Osu castle.”

Some participants of the event shared their experiences with Myjoyonline. “I think it was relaxing; it was a peaceful moment. We do not often get this, so this yoga session really gives us some calm and quiet.”.

Another participant said, “it was a great experience. Yoga, by which I mean the physical aspect and the spiritual aspect, both combined, makes one a holistic human being. I mean, I enjoyed it. It was something we enjoyed. I mean, in terms of the physical aspect, in which your blood flows very well, and the spiritual aspect, sitting down and meditating about the world and yourself is something very good.”

In an interview with Myjoyonline, the Commissioner, Mr Gupta emphasised that yoga promotes holistic health without reliance on medication.

He pointed out that, in today’s stressful world, people often view health as a commodity, relying on medicines only when illness strikes.

“You must remember that health is something very priceless; we have to build on it, and that is holistic health,” he noted.