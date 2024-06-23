Madam Alberta Armah Hagan and her two daughters, who were allegedly murdered by her boyfriend over money issues, were laid to rest on June 22, 2024.

The burial, which began on Friday, June 21, at the Gilman and Abbey Funeral Home in South Odorkor, Accra, was a somber and heartbreaking event.

The mother and her daughters were laid in state side by side, as family and friends mourned their untimely demise.

The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan, and her daughters were found with multiple stab wounds in their apartment, leaving the Kasoa community in shock and mourning.

The tragic event also left two of Alberta’s other children, aged 9 months and 6 years, severely injured.

The 6-year-old boy was in critical condition under Police protection in the hospital, fighting for his life, while the 9-month-old has recuperated.

The motive behind the brutal attack is speculated to be a disagreement over money sent by Alberta’s estranged husband.

Alberta had reportedly lodged a complaint with the police, accusing her boyfriend of illicitly transferring GH¢20,000 sent by her ex-husband in the US for their daughters.

Investigators believe that in an attempt to avoid the consequences of this report, the suspect chose to kill Alberta and her daughters.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still in Police custody as her family awaits justice.