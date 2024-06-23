Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has strongly denied any connection to a viral tweet alleging that the late John Kumah had $30 million stashed in his bank account.

The tweet, which criticized the government for rampant corruption, suggested that the current administration had diverged from the principles of its founding fathers.

The controversial tweet stated: “This is not surprising. As a pioneer patriotic party, this is not what our founding father taught. This government has opened the corruption floodgates, and the water is inundated with stinking scandals.”

The tweet quickly gained traction online, provoking widespread discussion and concern about corruption within the government.

In response, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu issued a formal disclaimer, refuting any involvement in the tweet and clarifying his position.

He stated, “My attention has been drawn to a tweet purportedly coming from me in which my late and respected brother John Kumah, is being accused of stashing $30 million in his bank account. I would like to emphatically state that the said tweet is not coming from me and same must be disregarded with the contempt it deserves.”

Dr. Kokofu further clarified that he does not own the Twitter (X) account from which the tweet originated and accused certain individuals of creating the account to spread false information.

He asserted that, the account was used to advance a “mischievous agenda” against him, his late brother, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He urged the public to disregard the tweet and stay vigilance against such misleading information.