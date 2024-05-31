Dr. Kokofu praises assembly members, assures more support from NPP

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu has praised the country’s Presiding and Assembly members.

He highlighted their significant contributions to national development.

Dr. Kokofu made these remarks at the Conference of Presiding Members to elect their Dean and other executives at the Royal Lameta Hotel in Kumasi, Ashanti region.

He assured them that the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has positive plans for all Presiding and Assembly members.

Dr. Kokofu said the Vice President will soon engage them to share his vision for the local governance system.

READ ALSO: