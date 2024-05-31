Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Koku Anyidoho has praised former President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to develop a new administrative region outside the capital, Accra.

He described the move as a “good idea” but demanded more details about the project.

Mr. Anyidoho is particularly interested in the exact location of the new city.

“John Mahama is promising a new ‘Administrative City’ outside Accra. Respectfully, can he give us a rollout plan for his 4-year mandate? Where exactly will the New City be located? Good idea, but we need specifics. Ghana First,” he wrote in a post on X on May 30, 2024.

