Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Koku Anyidoho has praised former President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to develop a new administrative region outside the capital, Accra.
He described the move as a “good idea” but demanded more details about the project.
Mr. Anyidoho is particularly interested in the exact location of the new city.
“John Mahama is promising a new ‘Administrative City’ outside Accra. Respectfully, can he give us a rollout plan for his 4-year mandate? Where exactly will the New City be located? Good idea, but we need specifics. Ghana First,” he wrote in a post on X on May 30, 2024.
