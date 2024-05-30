The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West has said she is ready to be a running mate if selected.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is in the race with many others including Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh for the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, though very competent, the Communications Minister said she won’t lobby for the position.

“This position is not something we lobby for. If women are running affairs, it’s not bad. I love working and doing every job assigned to me. I won’t go begging, but when I get the chance, I will do it and do it nicely,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

She continued, “For now, I am a Minister and an MP and doing my job very well. If they mention my name to go and do another job, I will do it gladly, but for now, I have to concentrate on what I have been assigned to do.”

Watch video below:

