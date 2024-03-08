A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto is excited former President John Mahama has retained Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was confirmed on Thursday by the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the running mate to Mr. Mahama for the 2024 presidential election.

In a press release dated Thursday, March 7, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, the party highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasizing her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, according to the party, reflects the NDC’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

However, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Afia Akoto said Madam Opoku-Agyemang brings nothing new to the table.

“There is nothing special about her as there are equally great women, such as Hannah Tetteh, Betty Mould in the party but that’s their choice. If she is the one Mahama wants, then I am excited because they won’t be able to pull their weight for victory and it’s the same person they are bringing on board” she said.

The NPP woman claimed even NDC members are tired of the same face thus Prof. Opoku-Agyemang choice will not win the election for the opposition party.

“She is not going to add anything better to the party; she brings no energy but I can only say I thank God. I wish her well but not success” Afia Akoto added.

