There was excitement at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party headquarters in Accra when Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang arrived.

This was after she was announced as the running mate to former President John Mahama in the upcoming general elections.

With cheers and applause, supporters of the party welcomed her into the office, as soldiers formed a protective escort.

The scene was a testament to her leadership and the unwavering support she commands.

Watch video below:

READ ALSO: