The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to convene its National Executive Committee today, Thursday, to deliberate on the potential running mate nominated by the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Having submitted his selection of a running mate on February 27, Mahama’s choice reportedly leans towards former vice presidential candidate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Mustapha Gbande, a deputy General Secretary of the party, stressed the importance of the selected candidate complementing the flagbearer with integrity.

He criticized Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for allegedly diminishing the integrity of the Vice President’s Office, highlighting the need for a candidate who can restore trust and hope in the nation.

Mr. Gbande expressed the party’s commitment to presenting a running mate surpassing the current standard, one who embodies credibility and integrity.

He underscored the necessity of addressing the credibility deficit he attributes to the legacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“What is very important is that we are going to put out a running mate that is better than the status quo, a running mate that brings credibility and integrity to bear.

In the context of the running mate that we are going to name, credibility is a big idea and agenda for us. The Office of the Vice President has been deprived and there is a credibility deficit because of the legacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” Mr. Gbande said.

READ ALSO:

NDC MPs ‘commission’ uncompleted National Cathedral [Video]

Mahama drops stunning photo, sweet words to mark Lordina’s birthday

Peru PM resigns after recording with woman leaked