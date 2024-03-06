Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is 61 years today, March 6.

To mark the important day and milestone, former President John Mahama has shared a beautiful photo on Facebook to wish his wife a happy birthday.

Mr Mahama appreciated his wife for being with him and their children every step of the way in their life journey.

To the former President, his lovely wife is an incredible woman who has been the guiding light in his life.

Photo credit: Facebook page of former President Mahama

He wrote, Happy Birthday, my dearest Lordina. It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side.

Today, I hope you feel all the love and joy that you bring into the world reflected back to you. May this year be filled with happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things you deserve.

I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for.

Happy Birthday, my love.

John.

