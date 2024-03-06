Rapper, Trigmatic has taken to social media to share his thoughts on Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration, highlighting the significant role of the creative arts sector in the country’s development.

Posting on X, aka Twitter, Trigmatic, born as Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Adjei, underscored the vital contribution of the creative arts industry in shaping Ghana’s history and driving economic growth.

He emphasized that music, fashion, film, and other creative endeavours have played a pivotal role in showcasing Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and creating sustainable development opportunities.

As the country celebrates its independence, the role of artistes, musicians, filmmakers and fashion designers in promoting Ghanaian culture both locally and internationally cannot be overstated.

Trigmatic’s message serves as a call to action for stakeholders to prioritize the creative arts sector and leverage its immense potential for the benefit of the nation and its people.

MORE: