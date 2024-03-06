Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo shared an inspiring message on Ghana’s 67th Independence Day, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and collective unity in building a brighter future for the nation.

In a video he shared on X, the farmer described agriculture as a realm of possibilities for a greater Ghana.

Despite the challenges and hardships faced by many, he urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful and make the best use of available resources to improve their lives.

Mr. Dumelo emphasized the role of agriculture in laying the foundation for “a prosperous future, where dreams are nurtured, obstacles are overcome, and hope is harvested.”

He expressed confidence in Ghana’s resilience, describing it as a nation of hope and possibilities.

Watch the video below:

