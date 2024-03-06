More than 200 residents residents of three border communities fled last night following a suspected terrorist attack at Nagudi in neighbouring Togo.

The Togolese community is said to have been attacked by the armed men who were numbering about 10 on motorbikes. Unconfirmed reports indicate that 08 people were killed during the attack.

Following the attack, residents of Jangbande, Tambeng, and Tantara 2 have abandoned their villages and fled to safety in Bunkpurugu, Wenchike, and Yunyoo, respectively.

Confirming the arrival of more 80 people in Wenchike, the paramount chief, Naa Abubakari Awuffor, said the Chereponi District Assembly authorities have been informed about the situation.

Joy News sources also revealed that security has been reinforced along the border.

ALSO READ: