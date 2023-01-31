Scores of Burkinabes have fled across the border into Ghana following attacks by suspected terrorists.

The displaced Burkinabes are currently camped across the border at Widnaba in the Bawku West Municipality of the Upper East Region.

Officials have confirmed a total of 2,000 new arrivals over the past two weeks.

JoyNews’ correspondent, Eliasu Tanko, visited one of the camps hosting about 117 victims mainly women and children including weeks-old babies who are pleading with Ghanaians to assist them with shelter and food.

According to him, since the refugees’ arrival into the country, they have been sleeping in cold weather for more than two weeks.

He added that they do not have enough water and food supplies because the countries they are fleeing from are impoverished with limited resources.

The latest on this is that Ghana’s Security and Defense Forces have taken up positions along the border with Burkina Faso following weeks of terrorist violence in nearby communities of the neighboring country.

The Upper East Regional Security Council held an emergency meeting with top security commanders of the National Special Forces on the ground to reassess the situation along the border.

The security has also intensified security patrol along the borders including the approval of air requests if need be.