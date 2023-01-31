An old photo of celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has surfaced on the internet, and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

In the old picture, the ‘Oil In My Head’ crooner was spotted with short hair that was neatly combed. Unlike his recent look where he flaunts an unkempt hairdo, this made Black Sherif look very different.

The old picture looked like a passport photo judging from the pose and the stern look, as well as the plain background. He did not smile and neither did he give his signature hand gestures in the picture.

From the photo, only his shirt could be seen and neither did he have piercings and tattoos at the time. This showed how decent looking he was during his teen years.