An illegal mining pit trapped and killed five persons at Nangurumah in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred after the five illegal miners went to mine at a Chinese abandoned pit in the area.

The North East Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Alhassan John Kweku, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He explained the dead bodies have been retrieved by family members and buried in accordance with customs and traditions in the area.

He added that after the sad incident, they have planned to fill the pits in the area to avert such a situation but bemoaned it has become difficult to access the area due to the spillage of the Bagre dam.

NADMO, therefore, has called on the residents in the area to stay away from that pit for their own good and appropriate measures will be taken when the roads became accessible.