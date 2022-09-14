A rainmaker, identified as Augustino Molong, was over the weekend killed by a mob and his dead body burnt into ashes for allegedly failing to bring rain at Mohina Village in Kideopo valley in Ikotos County, Eastern Equatoria State.

A group of youth arrested the said rainmaker, beat and killed him before handing his dead body to a group of women who then burnt it into ashes.

Authorities said Molong’s killing has sparked tensions between the Mohina and Lodwara communities because the relatives of the murdered rainmaker seek to avenge him.

According to Otuho tradition, the role of the rainmaker is to ensure it rains in time to allow farming and he is entitled to a share of the harvest and livestock from every village he serves.

Tito Abas, the former executive director in the defunct Kidepo Valey County, said he is worried about the tension escalating as the Mohina and Lodwara communities are organizing to attack each other and he called on the government to intervene.

“On the side of Mohina, they killed one rainmaker called Augustino Molong on allegations that he is the one who stopped the rains. He was killed and women were brought to burn this person using coconut branch and the person burnt to ashes,” he explained. “It is now creating tension between Lodwara and Mohina and now people fear crossing and reaching the Chorokol center yet this is where pregnant women and children go and get medication.”

No suspects have been apprehended but the executive director said those responsible will be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Joseph Lokolong Jenisio, the commissioner of Ikotos County, said he could not comment on the matter because he lacked detailed information.

I cannot actually tell you exactly what had happened because they did not deliver to me the report,” he said.

For his part, the Eastern Equatoria State minister of local government and law enforcement agencies, Peter Lokeng Lotone, confirmed the incident and said security forces will be sent to investigate the issue.

“There is tension between Mohina and Lodwara over the issue of the rainmaker who was killed. It was the people of Mohina who came and took this person from a funeral rite function and killed him because they alleged that he stopped the rain,” he said. “We are aware of this incident and we are going to sit as security organs to select police to investigate the issue. It is true this revenge will happen but we have talked to the chiefs not to revenge and we are going to handle the perpetrators who will face the law.”