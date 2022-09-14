Teacher Unions across the country have reminded the Ghana Education Service (GES) to pay their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance.

The CPD allowance is meant for teaching staff of the GES.

A letter addressed to the Director-General of the GES, jointly signed by the Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas T. Musah; Presidents of the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (GNAT), Angel Cabonou and Coalition of Concerned Teachers- Ghana (CCT-GH), King Ali Awudu, expressed hope that the GES will pay the allowance before the end of 2022.

“It is our hope that the CPD allowance would be paid before the end of 31 December 2022,” the letter said.