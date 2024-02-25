Prof Priscilla K. Mante, the wife of renowned musician Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, popularly known as Ko-Jo Cue, has achieved a significant milestone in her academic career by being promoted to the esteemed position of Associate Professor of Pharmacology.

As a senior lecturer at the esteemed Department of Pharmacology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Mante brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role.

Her academic journey includes the attainment of a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) degree, as well as a Ph.D. in Pharmacology, both obtained from KNUST.

Prof Mante’s research is highly regarded within the field, with a primary focus on investigating isolated medicinal compounds for their efficacy against resistant epilepsy.

Her groundbreaking work delves into the intricate mechanisms of voltage-gated sodium channel activity of natural products, utilizing advanced techniques such as animal disease models and whole-cell patch clamp methodologies.

Through her pioneering research, Dr. Mante seeks to uncover novel therapeutic options for epilepsy, depression, and anxiety, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of medical science.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Dr. Mante is a registered Pharmacist and an active member of various prestigious professional bodies, including the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Ghana Young Academy, and the International Society of Neurochemistry.

She also holds the distinction of being a founding member of the esteemed Ghana Neuroscience Society.

Dr. Priscilla K. Mante’s promotion to the esteemed position of Associate Professor of Pharmacology is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of pharmacology