Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artist Kojo Cue has opened up about his indifference to not garnering widespread attention with his music.

He candidly admitted that the limited budget allocated for marketing his work is a significant factor.

“I don’t harbour disappointment because I understand why I didn’t make a splash. The budget for promoting my music wasn’t on par,” he explained.

Despite the current circumstances, Kojo Cue remains optimistic about his potential to make waves given the right financial backing.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, he expressed, “I believe that with the appropriate budget, I can strategically place my music anywhere and gain the recognition it deserves.”

Addressing his absence from the 2020 Album of the Year nomination list, Kojo Cue clarified that the album lacked enough chart-topping hits to secure a nomination.

While his fans expressed disappointment over the omission, he contends that the criteria for the category should be reevaluated.

“The criteria need a reexamination; a remarkable album is not solely defined by the number of hits but by the artistry involved in its creation,” he argued.

Kojo Cue urged a shift in perspective when assessing the quality of albums eligible for the prestigious award, challenging the conventional emphasis on chart success.

