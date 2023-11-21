Rapper Ko-Jo Cue says he made Strongman aware of Kweku Smoke’s diss verse on his ’32’song off his latest EP dubbed I’m Back.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Ko-Jo Cue said that he was fully aware of the beef between the two rappers and had to inform Strongman of the diss verse from Kweku Smoke out of respect, and also to keep the good relationship with the rapper.

“When Kweku Smoke sent me the verse I told him that based on my relationship with Strongman’s team and the fact that Strongman is on my project, I would like to let him hear it and decide on whether we keep it or not.

“So I played it for strong and he said that he is cool to let it ride as long as he also gets the beat and he can respond.”

According to Ko-Jo Cue, another reason why he had informed Strongman was because he was already on the project and could not risk losing him.

“I sent him the beat and I informed Smoke of what happened.”

The rapper aside from trying to keep up with his relationship with both rappers also argued that the hip-hop genre allows rappers to come at each other hence giving them the liberty to go ahead with the lyrical beef we are all witnessing now.

“It is hip-hop, and rappers are allowed to go at each other,” he said.

Ko-Jo Cue also noted that he was not the orchestrator of the beef.

Fans of the two rappers know that they have in the past thrown shots at each other on different songs but have never been involved in a beef as many rappers have anticipated.

“It had started before. Apparently, it started on Twitter over a Sarkodie issue and Kweku Smoke threw a job on an Oseikrom Sikanii song and Strongman also responded on a Mr. Drew song.”

Ko-Jo Cue is currently promoting his EP after taking a break from the music industry for a while.

The EP, I’m Back, features artists like Joey B, Big Homie Flee, Strongman, Kweku Smoke and Kwaku DMC.

