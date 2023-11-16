Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change (MFC), Alan Kyerematen led a delegation to the funeral of late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The delegation arrived at the forecourt of the State House where the body was laid for file past in a customised garment.

The cloth had the black and yellow colours of the political movement with its monarch butterfly embossed on it.

The wife of the former Trade Minister, Christabel Kyerematen, was part of the delegation.

They moved round in a queue to greet and commiserate with the bereaved family and other mourners who were present to pay their last respects.

The scene was captured in a video shared on Twitter by Accra-based Citi FM.

Former Minister of State and Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen arrives at the State House for the final funeral rites of the late former first lady.



