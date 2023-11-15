Scores of mourners have started to file past the body of late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor to pay their last respects.

They joined the bereaved families at Christ the King Catholic Church, where the body was laid in state on Wednesday.

Clad mainly in black attire, they could not control their tears as they viewed the body as part of a requiem mass.

The final funeral rites will commence on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the forecourt of the State House.

It will continue on Saturday November 18, 2023, in Kumasi where she will be laid to rest.

Mrs Kufuor who has been eulogised by many for her selfless service and dedication to humanity passed on October 1, 2023.