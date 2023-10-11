The one-week celebration of the late Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, was held at their Peduase residence in the Eastern Region.

The ceremony began in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Several high-profile dignitaries including President Nana Akufo-Addo,Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia,First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo , Second Lady Samira Bawuma , Cheif of Staff Frema Opare , Cheif Justice Gertrude Torkornoo ,Ministers of State and Independent Candidate, Alan Kyerematen, family and friends are all present at the solemn ceremony.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady is scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

Below are images from the ceremony.