A video of former President John Agyekum Kufuor crying passionately as guests visited his Peduase residence to commiserate with him over the death of his wife has gone viral.

The former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 88.

The news of her demise despite her old age has left many hearts broken, particularly her husband.

The video shared on TikTok by Maameachampoma, captured Mr Kufuor in a brown and black long-sleeve shirt, seated next to his brother and former Defence Minister, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor.

Other family members were also present, as scores of sympathisers trooped to the house to mourn with him.

Amidst an indistinct conversation, Mr Kufuor broke down in tears while his brother, who was by his side, comforted him.

Many Ghanaians have prayed for strength for the former President in these trying times.

