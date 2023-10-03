The much-anticipated #OccupyBoG protest led by Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) took place on the streets of Accra on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The demonstration, which has been widely publicised over the past two months, was to demand the immediate removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, and his two deputies over alleged mismanagement.

The demonstration attracted the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, among others.

Several civil society organisations (CSOs), activists, and supporters from other political parties were also in attendance.

As of 6:00 am, some participants had already stormed the ‘Obra Spot’ near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, which was the converging point for the protest.

The protesters proceeded along Adabraka Road, leading to the city centre. Their route took them through Cedi House to Independence Square, where they made a U-turn at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), all in an effort to press home their demands.

The protesters had wanted to picket at the BoG precincts, but they were stopped by the police, who declared it a security zone and no-go area.

There was heavy security deployment to ensure the protesters stayed within the designated routes.

Sammy Gyamfi

Clad in black and red attire, the vocal protesters chanted songs and held placards with various inscriptions, including ‘Mr Printer Stop Printing Money For Criminals’, ‘Misgovernor Addison’, and ‘Akyem Mafia Government’ among others to drum home their concerns.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was with the protesters and captured the scenes.

Check out more photos below: